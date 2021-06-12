San Antonio ISD adjusts start time for Monday evening graduation ceremonies

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD has announced a new start time for its evening graduation ceremonies at Alamo Stadium next week.

The school district said due to current weather forecasts for the heat and humidity, the ceremonies on Monday, June 14, will begin at 8 p.m.

Graduating seniors should report to the Alamo Convocation Center at 7 p.m. for line-up and check-in, according to school district officials. The high schools that will hold their commencement ceremonies at 8 p.m. include Burbank, Jefferson, Lanier, Sam Houston, Brackenridge, Highlands, and Edison.

The morning ceremonies for Advanced Learning Academy, Travis Early College High School, and Fox Tech High School will remain at 8 a.m., according to district officials.

The ceremonies will all be live-streamed, and can be found online here.