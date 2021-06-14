Tobin Center to host John Leguizamo for single night event

SAN ANTONIO – Renowned actor, comedian and screenwriter John Leguizamo will be in town for a one night only lecture series event at the H-E-B performance Hall in the Tobin Center on Oct. 28.

Leguizamo will detail his life and path to fame at the show that starts at 7:30 p.m. He has become more active on the lecture scene at college campuses and stages across the nation by sharing moments from his avant-garde beginnings to his present day feature films, according to a Tobin Center press release.

John Leguizamo (Timothy Greenfield)

Leguizamo will also discuss his personal upbringing from people he’s met, his love for education and confronting racism. His lecture will be followed by a meet-and-greet. According to the Tobin Center, these are the COVID safety protocols that will be in place for the event:

All attendees will be temperature screened before entry. Patrons with elevated temperatures will not be allowed to enter.

All attendees must wear a mask for entrance and anytime they are away from their seats or designated areas. (Masks will be provided to those without). Resident companies may choose to require masks at all times, please check with presenter before each show.

No outside food or drinks.

No large purses, backpacks, or bags.

Touch-free payments and ticket scanning.

Restroom and elevator occupancy limited and monitored at all times.

Frequent cleaning on touch surfaces and use of electrostatic disinfectant devices.

Multiple touchless hand sanitizer locations are available throughout the venue.

Plexi guards in place for concessions, patron services, and box office.

Seating in the H-E-B Performance Hall will be every other row with two seats empty between parties for adequate social distancing.

Floor markers for social distancing will be in place at all queuing locations- Parking garage elevator lobbies, Tobin elevator lobbies, concessions, patron services, merchandise locations, restrooms, and box office.

Social distance spacing will be maintained on the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza and the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.

Tobin Center staff and volunteers will be temperature screened before entering the theater and will not be allowed to enter if elevated.

Tobin Center staff and volunteers will wear face masks at all times.

Anyone interested in attending can get ticket information at the Tobin Center website.