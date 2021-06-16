Coronavirus update San Antonio, June 16: Metro Health reports 7-day average of 107 COVID-19 cases

A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 225,547 total COVID-19 cases and 3,533 total deaths in Bexar County. The 7-day rolling average is 107 cases, and no new deaths were reported this week.

Metro Health also reported that 113 patients are hospitalized, 32 are in the intensive care unit and 13 are on ventilators. There are 8% of staffed beds available and 74% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 978,114 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 796,956 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

