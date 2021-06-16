Texas Gov. Abbott to give details on border wall plans at 3 p.m. news conference

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces task force to help crack down on illegal border crossings

Gov. Greg Abbott is set to discuss his plans for the Texas-Mexico border on Wednesday during a news conference.

The news conference begins at 3 p.m. at the Capitol in Austin with Republicans Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan joining the governor.

Abbott announced last week during a trip to Del Rio that he would present plans for Texas to build its own wall. He said he will utilize crowdfunding as a way to help pay for the construction, according to the Texas Tribune.

Abbott also said he will provide a link, so that anyone across the country can contribute to building the wall.

While the details of the border wall are still unknown, some lawmakers are unsure of what these plans could entail.

In an interview with KSAT last week, state Rep. Trey Martinez-Fischer, D-San Antonio, said, the situation “feels more like politics than substance.”

The politics behind the move could be an attempt by Abbott to boost his conservative profile for a potential run at president and covering his right flank for a reelection bid in the 2022 GOP primary.

Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will join Abbott on Wednesday, June 30. for an official visit to the Texas-Mexico border. Click here for more information.

