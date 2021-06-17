TxDOT campaign aims to reduce distracted driving

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation is hoping a new awareness campaign leads to fewer crashes involving distracted driving.

The “Talk. Text. Crash” campaign features signage and public service announcements.

“TxDOT is reminding all drivers to put away their cellphone and pay attention on the road to avoid a ticket or, even worse, a tragedy,” said Laura Lopez, a spokesperson for TxDOT’s San Antonio District. “Just taking your eyes away from the roadway -- instantly, a deadly crash can happen because of that.”

Distracted driving was involved in 14,345 crashes in San Antonio during the year 2020, according to TxDOT statistics. These crashes caused 27 deaths and 166 serious injuries as a result. Statewide, around 1 in 5 crashes involved distracted driving last year, with 367 deaths and 2,205 serious injuries.

Distracted driving was reported to be highest among drivers aged 16 to 24 and is ranked No. 2 on the list of factors cited in traffic crashes.

