Woman arrested after abandoning adopted children in roach-infested Converse home

Lorraine Sue Garza was charged with two counts of abandoning a child, according to Bexar County Jail records.

SAN ANTONIO – Converse police have arrested a woman accused of abandoning her three adopted children for nearly two weeks.

Lorraine Sue Garza, 45, was taken into custody Friday on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, Bexar County jail records showed.

On June 14, a neighbor called police to let them know about the children, who had visited the neighbor for the past 10 days to eat and bathe. The children were ages 11, 13 and 15.

When police responded, they spoke to a 15-year-old girl, who told them Garza left them at the house on June 3 and has not returned since, according to an arrest affidavit. The children did not know where Garza went.

Officers went to the home and discovered the children were living in squalor, according to the affidavit. The house’s water service was cut off, and the home was infested with roaches and other bugs.

The home was littered with rotting food, soiled clothes and trash. The air conditioning unit was also not working as outside temperatures nearly hit 100 degrees, according to the affidavit.

Ad

The Texas Department of Family and Adult Protective Services was contacted, and the children were removed from the home.

Records showed Garza posted bail and was released from jail on Friday.