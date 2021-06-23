San Antonio man sentenced to 5 years in prison for child pornography charges

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to promotion of child pornography charges, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Jason Chavez, 29, was arrested in November after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Facebook user uploaded child sexual abuse materials to another user, the DA’s Office said.

Officials said Chavez claimed his Facebook account was hacked but authorities were able to tie Chavez through his email accounts and internet activity linking him to the distribution.

Chavez later admitted to downloading, viewing and distributing child pornography with two other people through Facebook Messenger, the DA’s Office said.

When Chavez is released from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender for life.

