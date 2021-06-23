San Antonio man sentenced to life in prison without parole for child sex abuse

John Anthony Clede, 46, was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for sexually abusing two young girls for three years.

Because John Anthony Clede, 46, was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse, he is not eligible for parole, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. He was also found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

During Clede’s trial, the girls testified about the years of abuse they endured from the defendant.

“Cases like this are a priority for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and our Family Violence Division. These brave children faced their abuser in court and now this defendant will not get the opportunity to victimize them or any other child,” District Attorney Joe Gonzales said.

“The defendant spent the first part of his life victimizing the citizens of Bexar County, including two young children who he sexually abused for years. It’s only appropriate that he spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Assistant District Attorney Kristen Mulliner, who helped prosecute the case.

