Single bullet wounds 2 men at West Side house party

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man may have been playing with a gun when he pulled the trigger, wounding himself and another man.

They say the shootings happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday during a house party in the 900 block of SW 36th Street.

The suspected shooter was wounded in his hand when the gun went off somehow.

Police say the same bullet then traveled through his hand and hit another man in his belly.

He was taken to a hospital with what officers described as a life-threatening wound.

The suspected shooter took off in a car, attempting to drive himself to a hospital.

However, he made it only as far as Highway 90 and Zarzamora.

Police believe he may have panicked due to his bleeding hand, then called 911 for help.

He also was taken to a hospital.

Detectives searched the home for evidence and questioned about ten people who were inside the home when the shootings happened.

Police say it appears several of them were underage and had been drinking.

Ad

The two men who were wounded are both about 18 years old, police said.

Investigators will decide later whether the suspected shooter should face charges.