AMBER Alert: Ennis police seek missing 7-month-old child believed to be in immediate danger

ENNIS, Texas – The Ennis Police Department is searching for a missing 7-month-old boy who officials say may be in grave or immediate danger, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS says 7-month-old Miguel David Lee Ramirez is 26 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds and has light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.

Police are searching for Faith Reid, 20, in connection with the child’s abduction. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes. It’s unknown what clothing she was wearing when she was last spotted, DPS says.

Officials say Reid is driving a white Ford extended cab pickup truck with unknown Texas license plates. She was last heard from in Ennis, Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462.