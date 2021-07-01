Houston father shot man suspected of masturbating while peeping into daughter’s bedroom, deputies say

HOUSTON – A Houston father shot a man Monday morning after he was allegedly peeping on his 10-year-old daughter through her window and masturbating, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

KPRC reported that the incident occurred in the 15000 block of W. Little York in northwest Harris County after the girl’s mother heard her daughter scream.

The girl’s parents, who are both licensed handgun carriers, ran out of the house to confront the man and followed him to a Valero gas station that’s adjacent to their home, according to KPRC.

KHOU reported that the man apologized to the parents before taking off for the gas station and that once the trio got to the Valero, the father went inside to tell a clerk to call 911 while the mother waited outside with the suspected voyeur.

Ad

The mother told KPRC that the man started wrestling with her and trying to get her gun. “My husband just said he heard a ‘ca, ca,’ but by that time the guy had already grabbed me, got my gun and pulled it on myself,” she said.

Her husband ran outside after hearing the commotion and shot the suspect after the suspect managed to grab the woman’s firearm.

“We didn’t want this guy to get shot. We were waiting for police to detain him because I’m pretty sure if he did this to my children, he’s doing it to a lot of other children out here,” the woman told KPRC. “We are praying for the suspect and we are also praying for his family.”

The suspect is said to be in serious but stable condition at an area hospital.

Related: