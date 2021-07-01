Port Aransas prepares for wave of people ahead of ‘busy’ Fourth of July weekend

PORT ARANSAS, TEXAS – Summer is in full swing and the city of Port Aransas is preparing for a wave of beachgoers for this Fourth of July weekend. Business is booming and local leaders hope to see that continue.

Brett Stawar is the CEO and president of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce. He expects to see a jam-packed weekend.

“The celebration begins really now. Today a lot of folks are coming into Port A and will be coming in through the weekend,” Stawar said.

He said Memorial Day was record setting when it came to the number of tourists.

“We anticipate July 4th to be one as well,” he said.

Stawar suggests to plan ahead for a better experience. He recommends to check with restaurants and hotels for reservations and prepare for traffic to be anything but beachy.

“Don’t wait for midday to travel or you will hit some traffic on the bridge or causeway coming into the island,” said Stawar.

However, there will still be plenty of things to do.

“People come down with families and friends and fish. We also have a lot cruises, a lot of the firework cruises are being offered,” he said.

Stawar hopes to see more people get back in the sun following a dark year.

“People are loving the beach and coming out and enjoying it,” Stawar said.

Local law enforcement will be patrolling the area throughout the weekend. Stawar also suggests to leave early to avoid long delays.

