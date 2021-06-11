A list of Fourth of July fireworks displays around San Antonio and the Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO – Public fireworks displays will once again delight people in San Antonio and the Hill Country this Independence Day after a hiatus due to COVID-19.

Suburbs and parks have planned Fourth of July parades, races, food events, live music, and, of course, fireworks for this year’s holiday.

The Alamo City’s beloved event at Woodlawn Lake will also return this year, starting at 11 a.m. and ending with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Here’s a list of places to see fireworks, from San Antonio to the Hill Country. This list will be updated as more places, cities and suburbs announce events.

Boerne: Fireworks will go off on Sunday, July 4 at Boerne City Park, located at 106 City Park Road. Spokesperson Chris Shadrock said the fireworks will go off 20-30 minutes after sundown.

Fredericksburg: The “Texas 4th of July Parade” will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 4, and the The “Texas 4th of July Parade” will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 4, and the fireworks will last 9:30-9:50 p.m. at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, located at 432 Lady Bird Drive.

Helotes: The City of Helotes and the Helotes Festival Association will hold The City of Helotes and the Helotes Festival Association will hold food vendors and music , as well as fireworks, on Saturday, June 3 at the Helotes Festival Grounds, at 12210 Leslie Road. Starting at 6 p.m., gates will be open to the public and general admission and parking will be free. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m.

Kerrville: The “largest fireworks show in the Texas Hill Country” will take place at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4 in Louise Hays Park at 202 Thompson Drive. Robert Earl Keen’s “Fourth on the River” concert will take place before then.

Leon Valley: The city’s events will start with the Pioneer Firecracker 5K run/walk on the morning of Sunday, July 4, and continue with its 27th annual parade, “Celebrate America; the Red, White, and Blue” at 7:30 p.m. Food truck vendors will be open from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Raymond Rimkus Park, located at 6440 Evers Road. A fireworks display will take place at 9:15 p.m. at the same park.

New Braunfels: Fireworks will Fireworks will return to Landa Park this year , featuring “twice the pyrotechnic firepower from previous fireworks displays” thanks to a donation, Parks and Recreation Director Stacey Dicke said . The fireworks will start at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, and will be visible in Landa Park, the Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs, the Fredericksburg Baseball Fields, Fischer Park and other places throughout the city. The celebration will also honor the 175th anniversary of the city’s founding. Festivities in Landa Park begin at 7 p.m. starting with a concert.

San Marcos: The city will have its annual SummerFest firework show on Sunday, July 4, but there will not be a festival or concert. People can bring their blankets, chairs and snacks to the San Marcos Plaza Park or San Marcos City Park to see the display. It is slated to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Schertz: The The “4th of July Jubilee” will include a 5K and parade on the morning of Sunday, July 4. The parade is slated to start at 9:30 a.m., and a carnival is expected to run from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. at the Thulemeyer Park Large Field. The fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. at Pickrell/Thulemeyer Park. For more information and to buy tickets for certain events, click here

SeaWorld San Antonio: The marine and amusement park will have three fireworks shows for Independence Day. Displays are scheduled for Friday, July 2, Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4. For tickets, click The marine and amusement park will have three fireworks shows for Independence Day. Displays are scheduled for Friday, July 2, Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4. For tickets, click here

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: The amusement park’s Coca-Cola July 4th Fest will run from Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 4. It will include a fireworks show.

Woodlawn Lake: The San Antonio Parks Foundation and the City of San Antonio will hold The Official City of San Antonio Fourth of July Celebration from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The free event will include food trucks, vendors and carnival games. A live performance will take place from 7:30-9 p.m., followed by fireworks.

Read more on our Things To Do page:

Sign up for our free Things To Do newsletter by adding your email below.