Not all July 4th celebrations are canceled. Here’s where to watch fireworks around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Despite a pandemic, not all Fourth of July fireworks celebrations have been canceled in 2020, but masks and hand sanitizer will most likely make appearances at each socially distanced party.

New Braunfels and Schertz officials said they will not host central gatherings but are encouraging people to watch the cities’ fireworks displays from their homes or other locations that make social distancing possible.

In San Antonio, Six Flags Fiesta Texas is still planning on holding a fireworks display, as the park will reopen on Friday, June 19.

Here are the latest plans for fireworks display around San Antonio and New Braunfels for July 4. This list will be updated as plans are added or canceled.

Leon Valley

The city has canceled its 26th annual Fourth of July events including the annual parade, fireworks, and the Leon Valley Historical Society’s Pioneer Firecracker 5K Morning Run.

New Braunfels

The annual Fourth of July Parade in New Braunfels has been canceled t his year, but you’ll still be able to enjoy the city’s annual fireworks spectacular which will take to the skies over Landa Park as planned.

Officials said residents that want to watch the fireworks can do so from these locations:

Landa Park

Fredericksburg Fields

Landa Park Golf Course

Fischer Park

The parking lots of Oakwood Church and the Westpointe Village shopping center

San Antonio

The annual Fourth of July Celebration and fireworks show at Woodlawn Lake Park has been canceled this year out of an abundance of caution, city officials said Tuesday.

The celebration is a city of San Antonio-sanctioned event.

City parks and trails will remain open over the holiday weekend and social distancing is encouraged.

San Marcos

The city’s SummerFest, which includes fireworks and a concert, has been canceled due to the pandemic.

Schertz

The city says this year’s celebration “will be like no other in recent years."

Schertz is encouraging families to stay home and picnic in their own backyards, and then find a spot near their houses to watch the fireworks display.

Fireworks will be held at Hilltop Park, Schertz Soccer Complex and Rhine Valley Park and will start around 9:15 p.m.

City leaders and departments will also have a parade throughout neighborhood streets.

More details about time and route will be released at a later time. For more information, click here.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Fiesta Texas, which will reopen on Friday, will have fireworks from July 3-5, according to a park spokesperson.

The fireworks will immediately follow the show “Rock the Night,” which begins at 9:15 p.m.

“'Rock the Night’ is an immersive, multi-media experience combining a rock-and-roll soundtrack, pyrotechnics, video, fire effects, and dancing fountains,” the spokesperson said.

