San Antonio’s 4th of July celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park canceled due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The annual Fourth of July Celebration and fireworks show at Woodlawn Lake Park has been canceled this year out of an abundance of caution to help slow the spread of COVID-19, city officials said Tuesday.

The celebration is a city of San Antonio-sanctioned event.

“We have to remain vigilant to contain this virus. The actions we take now will ensure that we are all around for holidays and celebrations next year,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “We can still celebrate responsibly this year by practicing physical distancing or wearing a face covering or mask when keeping a distance isn’t possible.”

No 4th of July parade in New Braunfels this year, but here’s how to watch the fireworks

Mary Jane Verette, president and CEO of the San Antonio Parks Foundation, echoed Nirenberg’s sentiments.

"While we’re disappointed that we won’t be hosting a celebration this year, we know this is the best decision for the health and well-being of our community during this COVID-19 environment,” Verette said.

City parks and trails will remain open over the holiday weekend. City officials want to remind residents to practice social distancing when visiting city parks and trails.