No 4th of July parade in New Braunfels this year, but here’s how to watch the fireworks

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The annual Fourth of July Parade in New Braunfels this year has been canceled, but you’ll still be able to enjoy the city’s annual fireworks spectacular.

The Sophienburg Museum & Archives and the City of New Braunfels decided to cancel this year’s parade due to health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said the parade usually draws a large crowd and social distancing may not be possible, prompting the cancellation.

However, the fireworks spectacular will still take to the skies over Landa Park as planned. Officials said residents that want to watch the fireworks can do so from these locations:

Landa Park

Fredericksburg Fields

Landa Park Golf Course

Fischer Park

The parking lots of Oakwood Church and the Westpointe Village shopping center

The city will also be livestreaming the fireworks display for residents to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes. The event can be watched on the city’s social media channels.

“While it is a difficult decision to cancel a beloved community tradition, the decision came at the suggestion of local health authorities and with the health and safety of our residents as the priority,” said New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman in a statement. “We are pleased to still be able to provide the fireworks spectacular to give our citizens a beautiful and patriotic show while celebrating our country in a safe manner. God bless each of you, our home of New Braunfels, and God bless America!”

City officials are also reminding residents that possession or use of any fireworks is not allowed in city limits. Anyone found to have fireworks in city limits may be issued a citation and have their fireworks confiscated.

For more information on the fireworks display or regulations, click here.

