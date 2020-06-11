11 outdoor pools, 5 splash pads opening ahead of July 4th weekend in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Despite a pandemic, dips in city pools will continue this summer.

San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced that 11 outdoor pools and five splash pads are scheduled to reopen on July 3.

The pools, including the ones at San Pedro Springs Park and Woodlawn Lake Park, will remain open throughout Aug. 9. The splash pads will stay open through November as usual, the city says.

Specific details on social distancing guidelines at the sites are still being finalized, according to a spokesperson. We will update this article when those details become available.

The city still encourages social distancing in parks and on trails, and says to not use amenities if someone is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed pools to reopen in early May. Swimming pools are now able to operate at a 50% capacity.

Here are the pools that will reopen on July 3:

Lincoln Park, 2803 E. Commerce

Elmendorf Lake Park, 235 Shore Dr.

Cuellar Park, 502 S.W. 36th St.

Southside Lions Park, 3100 Hiawatha

San Pedro Springs Park, 2200 N. Flores

Roosevelt Park, 330 Roosevelt

Woodlawn Lake Park, 221 Alexander Ave

Kingsborough Park, 350 Felps St.

Heritage Pool, 1423 S. Ellison Dr.

Spring Time Park, 6571 Spring Time

Lady Bird Johnson Park, 10700 Nacogdoches Road

Here are the splash pads that will reopen on July 3: