11 outdoor pools, 5 splash pads opening ahead of July 4th weekend in San Antonio
San Pedro Springs Park, Woodlawn Lake Park pools will reopen
SAN ANTONIO – Despite a pandemic, dips in city pools will continue this summer.
San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced that 11 outdoor pools and five splash pads are scheduled to reopen on July 3.
The pools, including the ones at San Pedro Springs Park and Woodlawn Lake Park, will remain open throughout Aug. 9. The splash pads will stay open through November as usual, the city says.
Specific details on social distancing guidelines at the sites are still being finalized, according to a spokesperson. We will update this article when those details become available.
The city still encourages social distancing in parks and on trails, and says to not use amenities if someone is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed pools to reopen in early May. Swimming pools are now able to operate at a 50% capacity.
Here are the pools that will reopen on July 3:
- Lincoln Park, 2803 E. Commerce
- Elmendorf Lake Park, 235 Shore Dr.
- Cuellar Park, 502 S.W. 36th St.
- Southside Lions Park, 3100 Hiawatha
- San Pedro Springs Park, 2200 N. Flores
- Roosevelt Park, 330 Roosevelt
- Woodlawn Lake Park, 221 Alexander Ave
- Kingsborough Park, 350 Felps St.
- Heritage Pool, 1423 S. Ellison Dr.
- Spring Time Park, 6571 Spring Time
- Lady Bird Johnson Park, 10700 Nacogdoches Road
Here are the splash pads that will reopen on July 3:
- Benavides Park, 1500 Saltillo
- Elmendorf Lake Park, 3700 W. Commerce
- Hemisfair, 630 E. Nueva
- Lincoln Park, 2803 E. Commerce
- Pearsall Park, 5102 Old Pearsall Road
