Stock tank pools are here to make summer cooler
SAN ANTONIO – Stock tanks are having a moment.
The galvanized tubs aren’t just for farms and ranches anymore, they’ve become the inexpensive pool trend of the summer thanks to social media.
So what are they exactly and how do you make one?
Tractor Supply Co. has a very detailed, all-inclusive article on their website that explains what you have to do to get yours set up in your backyard (or wherever else you’ve decided to create your new oasis.) They also have most, if not all, the tools you’ll need to get started.
All the how-to articles stress the importance of choosing a level area for your pool or using sand to build up a level area so there are no leaks.
While the rustic look is in right now, that doesn’t mean you have to leave your pool looking like a cattle water trough.
Painting the sides, adding a surrounding deck and digging a hole to make your stock tank and in-ground pool are all popular options to spruce up your DIY project.
Websites with step-by-step instructions on how to set up your stock tank pool:
Here’s a little stock tank pool inspiration:
"Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful." - William Morris Stephanie really brought her backyard vision to life with a stock tank pool!
Just like that it feels like a summer day! Bruce and I have been getting our backyard summer ready and excited to share the progress! Sadie will be spending most of her time in or laying out next to the stock tank pool.
None of us could decide what we wanted to do with the backyard....... Mom wanted a jacuzzi, Taylin wanted a pool, Madeline wanted a lap pool, Dad wanted to move. Since we all agreed we wanted something very soon to cool off we agreed on creating a customized Stock pool and I am happy to report it turned out pretty awesome. Thanks to Danny of course who can somehow turn all my crazy ideas into reality. Cheers to cooling off in the Summer! Thanks @brimoysa for the Inspo and tutorial on your blog! Shoutout to @yorbalindafeed for the awesome 10ft Stock tank!!!
