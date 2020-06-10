Stock tank pools are here to make summer cooler

SAN ANTONIO – Stock tanks are having a moment.

The galvanized tubs aren’t just for farms and ranches anymore, they’ve become the inexpensive pool trend of the summer thanks to social media.

So what are they exactly and how do you make one?

Tractor Supply Co. has a very detailed, all-inclusive article on their website that explains what you have to do to get yours set up in your backyard (or wherever else you’ve decided to create your new oasis.) They also have most, if not all, the tools you’ll need to get started.

All the how-to articles stress the importance of choosing a level area for your pool or using sand to build up a level area so there are no leaks.

While the rustic look is in right now, that doesn’t mean you have to leave your pool looking like a cattle water trough.

Painting the sides, adding a surrounding deck and digging a hole to make your stock tank and in-ground pool are all popular options to spruce up your DIY project.

Websites with step-by-step instructions on how to set up your stock tank pool:

Here’s a little stock tank pool inspiration: