Rooftop Cinema Club releases movie lineup for San Antonio Drive-In at Fiesta Texas

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s newest drive-in movie venue has revealed the movie lineup for “The Drive-In at Fiesta Texas."

The drive-in, which will be located just outside the front gates of Six Flags Fiesta Texas, has already started selling tickets.

The lineup, provided by Rooftop Cinema Club, is as follows:

June 23: “Grease” and “Back to the Future Part II”

June 24: “10 Things I Hate About You” and “Friday” (Community Screening)

June 25: “Jurassic Park” and “Love Jones”

June 26: “Tortilla Soup” and “Remember the Titans”

June 27: “Coco” and “La La Land”

June 28: “Grease” and “Dirty Dancing”

June 29: “Shrek” and “Silence of the Lambs”

June 30: “The Little Mermaid" (Community Screening) and “Dazed and Confused”

July 1: “The Goonies” and “Grease” (Community Screening)

July 2: “Cars” and “The Fast and the Furious”

July 3: “The Sandlot” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”

July 4: “Independence Day”

July 5: “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “500 Days of Summer”

A previous release from the company indicated the drive-in would be opening June 18. The company did not provide details about the date change.

“The Drive-In at Fiesta Texas" will be a contactless drive-in theater and guests will be able to bring food themselves or order concessions like popcorn, candy and soda from Rooftop Cinema or other on-site food truck partners.

Ticket prices will start at $24 per vehicle according to a press release sent Wednesday, $1 lower than the previous release stated.

“Rooftop Cinema will host $5 “Community Screenings” for those impacted by COVID-19 and also those in support of Black Lives Matter. 100% of the proceeds from its first film every Tuesday and second film every Wednesday will be donated directly to the San Antonio Food Bank and to the Black Lives Matter organization,” the press release states.

Fans can be the first to learn about the full program and ticket sales by signing up for the online newsletter at www.rooftopcinemaclub.com/san-antonio.