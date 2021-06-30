Tips to keep your family safe around fireworks

SAN ANTONIO – Are you going to set off any fireworks for the Fourth of July this Sunday?

As it may be thrilling to light off fireworks from home, KSAT Community partner, University Health has some helpful tips to keep in mind when celebrating our U.S. Independence Day.

What can I do to protect myself and my family when setting off fireworks?

If you choose to light up this week here are some important safety tips to remember:

A responsible adult should supervise children at all times

Never mix alcohol and fireworks. Save that drink for later.

Never relight a firework that doesn’t go off

Always have a bucket of water and water hose nearby

Use fireworks in an outdoor area away from buildings

Children can be especially vulnerable to firework-related injuries since most parents do not consider the safety risks associated with seemingly harmless fireworks, like sparklers.

“Sparklers, which are often considered safe for small children, can burn up to temperatures of 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit, the same heat as from a blow torch,” said Dr. Lilian Liao, pediatric trauma and burn director at University Hospital. “They can not only cause serious injuries to kids, but can also be a fire hazard. "

“Fireworks are best done by professionals. However, if you choose to light your own, do not try to relight ones that do not go off or look directly into any firework,” Dr. Liao said.

If someone does suffer a firework-related injury or burn it’s important to seek medical attention as quickly as possible.

University Health System’s Pediatric Trauma and Burn Center is part of the only Level I Pediatric Trauma Center in South Texas and has proven expertise in taking care of seriously injured children. To learn more, call 210-358-4000.

