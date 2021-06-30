Things to do in July: Monster Jam, Snoop Dogg and where to see fireworks on July 4

Top left: Mutton bustin' photo from San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Top right: Drive-in photo from Rooftop Cinema Club. Bottom left: Snoop Dogg photo courtesy Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images For Starz. Bottom right: Fireworks photo from Pixabay.

One, two, three and to the four, Snoop Doggy Dogg and MC are at the door. (That’s me, sometimes people call me MC instead of Mary Claire 😊.)

OK, so I’m not performing with Snoop, obviously, but I am back with the third edition of the KSAT Things To Do newsletter. How are you liking it so far? I’ll assume you’re into it since we’re getting more sign-ups, which is great news because I think that means people are ready to get out and get moving after a year of COVID quarantines. On the off chance you’re not into it and you want to drop it like it’s hot, you can adjust your preferences here. (Don’t leave me!)

Now that we’re past Fiesta and heading into one of the hottest months of the year you might be wondering what’s going on in our area. Well, lucky for you I’ve got a whole list of stuff, including where to see fireworks on the Fourth of July.

By the way, I’ve got a really awesome list of things to do planned for mid-July so be on the lookout for that. Or sign up for the newsletter if you haven’t already. It literally sends this article directly to your inbox so you won’t miss it. Plus you can bookmark it and save it for later. It’s as handy as a pocket on a shirt.

Here’s a list of some of the events going on in the San Antonio area in July:

Snoop Dogg - Snoop Dogg will be performing at Sunken Garden Theater with special guests Slim Thug, Baby Bash, and Lil Keke. Find tickets here.

Celebrity Fan Fest - Celebrity Fan Fest returns for a 10-day show starting July 30 at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The interactive pop culture fan festival will feature celebrity appearances, photo ops, panel discussions, musical performances and more. This year Texas-native and prominent actor Owen Wilson will attend. He’s scheduled to be at Celebrity Fan Fest on July 31.

Monster Jam - Do you hear that? It’s the roar of engines as high-octane motorsports event Monster Jam returns to San Antonio on July 3 and 4. Get more details here.

Wimberley’s 75th Annual VFW CPRA Rodeo - It’s a Texas Hill Country tradition. Once the largest outdoor rodeo in Texas, this event takes place over July 4th weekend in Wimberley. There’s everything from mutton bustin’ to bull riding. Get more information here.

Mutton bustin' at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Masskrugstemmen - A popular German pastime known as Masskrugstemmen is returning to Krause’s Cafe & Biergarten in New Braunfels. It’s a beer-stein-holding competition where competitors hold a stein full of beer with a fully outstretched arm to see who can hold it longest. Get more details here.

Hold My Beer & Watch This - Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen are performing on July 16 at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes. Garrett T. Capps will also perform as a special guest. Get more information and find tickets here.

San Antonio Football Club - There are three home games in July for the San Antonio FC. Get ready to #Defend210 and support your local soccer team. See the game lineup here.

July Jubilee - There’s going to be a rodeo, parade, concert and more at the July Jubilee in Leakey. Expect fireworks and food from local vendors too. Get more information here.

Rooftop Cinema Club - Rooftop Cinema Club’s drive-in at La Cantera Parkway has finally reopened. Screenings are available throughout the summer. Get more information here.

Corazón Cinema - Every Thursday from June 3 to August 26 there will be a movie shown at San Antonio’s Main Plaza located at 115 N. Main Avenue. July 1 will be “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” July 8 will be “The Incredibles,” July 15 will be “Jurassic Park” and July 22 will be “Coco” and July 29 will be “Pretty in Pink.” These movies are free to watch and the cinema is open to the public.

Float & Flick - The city of Schertz is hosting a Float & Flick series at Pickrell Park Pool. There will be two movie showings - “Lilo & Stitch” on July 17 and “Shark Tale” on July 24. Both events will be free and are open to the public.

Fluffy - Comedian Fluffy, also known as Gabriel Iglesias, is still in town performing a string of shows at the Tobin Center. The actor and comedian is performing in front of socially distanced crowds. Tickets are available here.

It’s almost Independence Day and there are a multitude of fireworks displays planned for Fourth of July celebrations in San Antonio and the surrounding areas. One of my digital team buddies Rebecca Salinas wrote up a comprehensive list of places you can see fireworks (view it here for full details.) Areas you can catch some fire flowers include:

Boerne

Fredericksburg

Helotes

Kerrville

Leon Valley

New Braunfels

San Marcos

Schertz

SeaWorld San Antonio

Woodlawn Lake

For the kids:

Movies Under the Stars: A movies-in-the-park series at the Tower of Americas is showing “Toy Story 4″ on July 10. Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit on. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Get more details here.

Voyage to the Deep - Kids and families can submerge themselves (kind of) at the San Antonio DoSeum’s exhibit “Voyage to the Deep.” The exhibit is based on the fictional book “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” written by the French author Jules Verne and features interactive games in addition to role-play opportunities. Get more details here.

Extreme Creatures - The “Extreme Creatures: Life at the Limits” exhibit is still open at the Witte Museum. It gives visitors a sneak peek of some of the rarely-seen natural world and features life-size and larger-than-life models of animals. The exhibit will be at the museum through Sept. 6. Get more details here.

SEA LIFE - San Antonio’s only underwater ocean tunnel is open! SEA LIFE San Antonio includes a stingray bay and sea horse mangrove exhibit in addition to the ocean tunnel. Get more details here.

Penguin Cam: Chill with the penguins at SeaWorld San Antonio with this 24/7 livestream!

There’s always new content for kids on the KSAT website - from activities to educational stories to science experiments with Kaiti Blake and her trusty sidekick David Sears. Check out the KSAT Kids page here.

Trending:

As promised, I’ll also bring you some of the headlines trending on KSAT.com right now in these newsletters.

Diversity:

July 26 is National Disability Independence Day. It marks the 31st anniversary of when the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law.

The legislation was a huge win for civil rights and protects people with disabilities from discrimination in the areas of employment, transportation, and public accommodation. Want to know more? Check out the American Association of People with Disabilities website.

Do you know of any upcoming events you think people might be interested in? Send them my way - mpatton@ksat.com.

-Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist