Prost! Beer-stein-holding competition in New Braunfels returns

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Masskrugstemmen, a popular German pastime, is returning to Krause’s Cafe & Biergarten in New Braunfels.

What the heck is Masskrugstemmen? It’s a beer-stein-holding competition where competitors hold a stein full of beer with a fully outstretched arm to see who can hold it longest.

It’s not easy, but it’s entertaining and Krause’s is hosting tournaments to see who the area’s top male and female competitors are.

The reward for being a Masskrugstemmen champ? A trip to New York City, with flight and hotel paid for by Krause’s Cafe.

Competitions start Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Krause’s Cafe with future tournaments expected to be held July 3, 10, 24, and August 7 and 14.

The final Masskrugstemmen will take place on August 21 at 7:30 p.m. and will be comprised of the winners from the previous tournaments. The male and female finals winners will each win the trip to New York City.

Competitors must be at least 21 years old to compete. The entry fee for competitors is $20 in July and $25 in August.

Kids ages 12 and younger can get in on the Masskrugstemmen action too with a root beer stein-holding competition which only has a $5 entry fee.

The rules state that adults must hold a one-liter stein and children must hold a half-liter stein with an outstretched arm in front of their body. The arm cannot bend and the stein, or Masskrug, must be held by the handle. The opposite arm must be straight down and not supporting the body. Spills result in disqualification.

Tickets for all dates and competitions, as well as a full list of the rules, can be found here.

Want to know more about Masskrugstemmen? KSAT’s Japhanie Gray interviewed a national champion in 2018. Watch the video below and read the full story here.

Krause’s Café & Biergarten is located at 186 S. Castell Avenue in New Braunfels.

