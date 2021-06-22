Tower of the Americas hosting movie nights under the stars

San Antonio – Get ready to watch some of your favorite movies from under the stars at the Tower of the Americas.

The movies in the park series at the Tower of the Americas started earlier this month and continues through Dec. 11.

A different movie from studios like Marvel, Disney, Pixar, and many more will be featured each month, according to a press release.

Movies will start at sunset and admission is free and open to the public. Visitors can take their blankets, chairs and buy food and drinks at the event.

The full list of movies and their showtimes can be found below:

July 10 – Toy Story 4

Aug. 14 – Avengers: Endgame

Sept. 11 – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Oct. 9 – Aladdin

Nov. 13 – Elf

Dec. 11 – How the Grinch Stole Christmas

For additional information on hours, directions, and the best spot to see a movie, visit the Tower of the Americas website.

