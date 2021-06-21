Massive 2,778-acre ranch just north of San Antonio for sale for $43 million

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Just 15 miles northwest of San Antonio sits a sprawling 2,778-acre ranch that’s currently for sale

Geronimo Springs Ranch is on the market for $43 million and it comes complete with waterfalls, valleys, cave systems and exotic wildlife.

Some of the exotic animals found on the ranch include sika, fallow and aoudad sheep. There’s also a large population of whitetail deer and Rio Grande turkey in addition to several lakes that are great for fishing, according to the real estate listing.

Geronimo Springs Ranch is located in parts of Bandera, Bexar and Medina counties and comes with a main ranch house, three guest quarters, a foreman’s house, two large equipment sheds and a fully enclosed bard.

The ranch is also home to the headwaters of San Geronimo Creek, several naturally occurring springs and comes with yearly pumping rights from the creek.

Formerly a working cattle ranch, Geronimo Springs Ranch was purchased in the 1930s as part of Charles Armand Schreiner, Jr.’s ranching empire, according to the listing. Schreiner’s granddaughter, Kitty West Nelson Ferguson inherited the ranch in the 1980s.

The ranch has a road system that allows easy access to almost every corner of the property and a 30-foot natural waterfall cascades from the Upper Lake to the Lower Lake which is believed to be around 15 feet deep, the listing states.

Robert Dullnig of Dullnig Ranches at Kuper Sotheby’s has the listing.

