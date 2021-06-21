Owen Wilson to make appearance at Celebrity Fan Fest this year

While attending the University of Texas, Owen Wilson had a famous roommate with whom he ended up co-writing the movie that would be his feature acting debut.

SAN ANTONIO – Oscar winner Owen Wilson is set to appear in his first ever Comic Con event at the “Celebrity Fan Fest” in San Antonio, according to a news release.

Celebrity Fan Fest is an ”interactive pop culture fan festival that includes celebrity appearances, photo ops, panel discussions and musical performances,” according to their website.

Wilson is scheduled to attend the Fan Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas on Saturday, July 31, and Sunday, Aug. 1. He is currently portraying the role of ‘Mobius M. Mobius’ in the Marvel Universe series, “Loki.”

Celebrity Fan Fest runs from July 30 through Aug. 8, 2021.

Tickets for the event and photo op and autograph opportunities will go on sale Tuesday at 11 a.m. You can purchase tickets at CelebrityFanFest.com

