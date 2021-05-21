Masks for fully vaccinated, reservations, temperature checks no longer required at Six Flags

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In this Friday, June 19, 2020 file photo, visitors to Six Flags Fiesta Texas pass through a thermal screening area as they enter the park as a precaution against COVID-19 in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Six Flags Fiesta Texas is easing its COVID-19 safety protocols following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Texas officials.

Starting Saturday, masks will no longer be required for guests and employees who are fully vaccinated, according to marketing and communications manager Jeff Filicko.

Six Flags will encourage guests who are not vaccinated to continue to wear masks while in the park.

Filicko said the amusement park will also nix temperature screenings on guests.

Advanced reservations will also no longer be required to visit the park.

Fiesta Texas introduced those policies to help stop the spread of COVID-19 when it reopened last summer.

Last week, the CDC said fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Since then, many San Antonio attractions and national businesses have updated their guidelines to say face coverings will no longer be required for those fully vaccinated.

