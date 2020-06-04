Six Flags Fiesta Texas to reopen on June 19

SAN ANTONIO – Six Flags Fiesta Texas is the latest theme park to announce a reopening date.

From June 19 to June 21 the park will operate at reduced attendance levels and in preview mode. During this phase, according to a press release, the park will only be open to members and season pass holders.

During the preview phase, the park will also reopen White Water Bay on June 20.

The theme park will gradually increase attendance and open to all guests on June 22.

“The extensive new safety measures we are implementing allow us to return to the business of providing thrilling family memories in a safe and fun environment," Six Flags Fiesta Texas Park President Jeffrey Siebert said.

To visit the park, one must reserve a date and buy tickets online.

Some of the other new protocols include staggering guest arrival times, thermal imaging temperature checks, advanced security screening technology for touchless bag checks, and mobile food ordering.

This ’new normal’ will be different in some ways, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment,” Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos said.

It is also required that every guest over the age of 2 wear a face mask. Face masks will not be required on waterslides, water attractions or pools.

Guests can make reservations to visit the theme park starting June 4.