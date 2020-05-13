New reservation system put in place at Six Flags theme parks to ensure proper social distancing

SAN ANTONIO – Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is putting a new system in place when they reopen to ensure proper social distancing.

According to a press release, the new guest reservation system is the new process that will allow parks to manage daily attendance levels and avoid overcrowding in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control recommendations.

“We are excited about reopening our parks and getting back to the business of fun; however, we want to do so in the safest possible manner," Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos said. "By having guests pre-register before they visit, we can plan ahead with proper staffing and sanitization measures, including ensuring that guests and team members maintain safe social distancing throughout the day.”

Every guest will now have to go online at sixflags.com/reserve and make a reservation for a specific date.

The five to seven-minute process includes:

Entering your online order number, ticket number, or Membership/Season Pass number;

Select the date you want to visit, and the approximate time you wish to enter the park;

Watch a brief video that describes new social distancing and sanitization procedures;

Acknowledge your understanding of the company’s health policy; and

Order pre-paid parking, if they do not already have a pass.

If all reservations are full for a certain day, you have the option of joining a waitlist and then you will be contacted if a spot opens up.

The day before your visit you will get an email confirming your reservation.

Those who do not reserve a date will not be allowed in.

The reservation process is not open yet but will be activated once park reopening dates are announced.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas and other Six Flags parks were closed in March as COVID-19 cases began to increase.