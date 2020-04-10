Fiesta Texas donates food, toilet paper to food bank and hospital
Theme Park has been closed since March 14
SAN ANTONIO – Six Flags Fiesta Texas officials announced that the theme park has donated more than $20,000 worth of food and supplies to a local hospital and the food bank since being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The donations to the San Antonio Food Bank in March, and again on Monday, consisted of fresh produce, tortilla chips, cheese, potato salad and beverages.
The park, which has been closed since March 14, also donated 70 cases of toilet paper this week -- more than 500 jumbo-sized rolls -- to the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio-Christus Health.
"San Antonio is our home, too,” said Six Flags Fiesta Texas Park President Jeffrey Siebert. “We’re grateful to have the opportunity to assist these amazing organizations and their incredible efforts whenever we can.”
Six Flags will also be partnering with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center later this month. All donors who participate in their blood drive on April 25 and April 26 will receive free admission tickets to the theme park.
Six Flags plans to reopen mid-May if circumstances allow.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
