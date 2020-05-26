Six Flags announces facemasks will be required for guests, employees once parks reopen

Published: May 26, 2020, 7:48 am Updated: May 26, 2020, 7:55 am

SAN ANTONIO – No reopening timeline has been set for Six Flags Fiesta Texas, but its parent company is already rolling out a new system and layout to keep guests socially distanced.

Six Flags on Tuesday gave more insight on “new technologies” headed to all parks, which closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to an online reservation system to manage attendance, parks will have thermal imaging for temperature checks, touchless bag checks and expanded mobile food ordering, according to a news release.

Guests and employees will be screened by the thermal imaging prior to entry and they will be asked if they are healthy.

Everyone older than 2 years old will be required to wear face masks throughout the day, the release states. Anyone without a mask can purchase one at the front gate.

“Accommodations may be made on a case-by-case basis for persons with disabilities, health concerns, religious restrictions, or other circumstances that in Six Flags’ discretion warrant a modification of this face mask requirement,” the release states.

Six Flags adds that distance markers will be added at the park entrance, ride lines, restrooms, retail stores and dining room lines.

Guests will be separated by empty rows on rides, dining areas will be readjusted to allow more spaces and arcades will be reconfigured, the release states.

Seating, tables, counters, rides, restraints and handrails will be cleaned throughout the day, the release states.

Earlier this month, Six Flags announced a new guest reservation system that will allow parks to manage daily attendance levels and avoid overcrowding.

Every guest will now have to go online at sixflags.com/reserve and make a reservation for a specific date.

On Tuesday, Six Flags announced its first reopening: Frontier City in Oklahoma City that will open June 5.

Fiesta Texas in San Antonio has yet to reopen a Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has not given the green light for amusement parks to operate just yet.

Six Flags announced new safety protocols, including the requirement of face masks and social distancing, that will be in place at all parks once they reopen. (Six Flags)

