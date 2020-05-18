Bars, bowling alleys, summer sports camps, child care services allowed to reopen in Texas with restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas – Happy Hour will be back in Texas as Governor Greg Abbott on Monday announced Phase 2 of reopening Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic to include bars, bowling alleys, summer sports camps and child care services with restrictions.

During a news conference at the State Capitol, Abbott said restaurants will be allowed to expand dine-in seating capacity to 50%.

Here’s a quick look at what’s being allowed to reopen and when:

Effective immediately:

Child care centers

Office buildings (25%)

Personal Care services (massage, beauty services)

Youth sports, clubs (scouting, etc)

Gyms

May 22

Bars at 25%

Bowling alleys, bingo halls, skating rinks

Rodeos

Zoos, aquariums, natural caverns

May 31

Youth day camps

Overnight youth camps

Some professional sports, including football and baseball.

School districts have been given the go-ahead to host summer school but social distancing practices must be maintained, the governor said.

Theme parks such as Six Flags will require further study, Abbott said.

A complete list of what’s being allowed to reopen, including restrictions, can be found by clicking here.

Day cares open now in Texas; Schools, youth camps can reopen by end of May

“Today, tomorrow, and every day going forward is one step closer to medical discoveries that can treat and protect people from COVID-19—but until that day comes, our focus is keeping Texans safe while restoring their ability to get back to work, open their businesses, pay their bills, and put food on their tables,” Abbott said. “By continuing to use safe practices, we are slowing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting our most vulnerable. Now more than ever, we need to work together as one Texas. I ask all Texans to continue heeding the guidance of our state and federal medical experts and do their part to protect public health. If we all unite in our resolve, we will overcome this challenge.”

Abbott said the decision to reopen more businesses comes after data showing that social distancing and other safety measures is keeping COVID-19 under control in most areas of the state. Other factors include fewer hospitalizations and unanimous support from medical experts. He said the fatality rate in Texas is the lowest in the country and the recovery rate is among the best.

The governor said that 25,000 Texans are being tested daily at 600 testing sites.

Governor Greg Abbott says bars can open in Texas on May 22 under these rules

Abbott acknowledged that Amarillo is one area of the state that will have to wait a week to implement Phase 2 due to a spike of positive cases at a meat packing plant. El Paso will also have to wait due to a large number of hospitalizations.

He also encouraged elderly Texans to continue to stay at home to protect themselves from the virus.