Masks will no longer be required on Texas public school campuses starting June 5.

AUSTIN, Texas – Students, teachers, parents, staff members and visitors at Texas public school campuses will no longer be required to wear face coverings beginning June 5, according to an executive order issued Tuesday by Gov. Greg Abbott.

In addition to school districts, the executive order prohibits counties, cities, public health authorities, and government officials in Texas from requiring or mandating mask wearing.

Beginning Friday, local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with the executive order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000, the news release said.

“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” Abbott said in a statement. “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.”

Ad

Exempt from the executive order are state-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails.

You can read Abbott’s executive order below:

Related Stories: