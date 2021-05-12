San Antonio restaurant No. 1 on Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021’

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio eateries have cracked the top ten in Yelp’s newly released Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021 list.
Comfort Cafe took home the top spot and Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy came in at No. 5.
KSAT’s Japhanie Gray previously visited Comfort Cafe which has a unique history and operates as a residential recovery center as well as a restaurant.
According to Yelp, the list was determined by identifying businesses that operate as restaurants and then ranking those locations “using a number of factors including the total volume and rating of reviews between January 1, 2016 and April 16, 2021,” a spokesperson told KSAT.
Nearly all of the restaurants on the list are priced at less than $30-per-person for meals, the spokesperson said.
Other San Antonio restaurants that made the list are Nelson’s BBQ, Outlaw Kitchens, Pollos Asados Los Norteños, Thyme For Lunch and Papa’s Burgers.
View the full list below:
- Comfort Cafe - San Antonio - San Antonio, TX
- The Gypsy Poet - Houston, TX
- Kat’s Barbecue - Santa Fe, TX
- Tony’s Italian Delicatessen - Montgomery, TX ⧫
- Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy - San Antonio, TX
- Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe - Spring, TX
- Jewboy Burgers - Austin, TX
- Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe - Grapevine, TX ⧫
- SP Brazilian Steakhouse - Lakeway, TX
- Sushi Spot - Plano, TX ⧫
- Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar - Fort Worth, TX
- DB’s Rustic Iron BBQ - Terlingua, TX
- Granny’s Tacos - Austin, TX ⧫
- Del Campo Empanadas - Fort Worth, TX
- T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs - Austin, TX
- Hugs Cafe - McKinney, TX
- Vietwich - Stafford, TX ⧫
- It’s a Punjabi Affair - Amarillo, TX ⧫
- Mama Frances Soul Kitchen - La Marque, TX
- That’s My Dog - Katy,TX
- Nelson’s BBQ - San Antonio, TX
- The Original Kolache Shoppe - Houston, TX
- Aloha Chicken & Shrimp - Watauga, TX ⧫
- Coco Shrimp - Fort Worth, TX
- Las Abuelas - Austin, TX
- Bowl Mami - Carrollton, TX
- The B’s Kitchen - Cedar Park,TX
- Jim’s Smokehouse - Austin, TX
- 1618 Asian Fusion - Austin, TX ⧫
- San Pedro’s - Dallas, TX
- Empa Mundo - Irving, TX
- El Taquito - El Paso, TX
- Fazenda Gaucha - Bedford, TX
- Fu Manchung - Spring, TX
- DonDonPoke - Plano, TX ⧫
- Spice Station - Kingsville, TX
- Outlaw Kitchens - San Antonio, TX
- Aladdin Cafe - Crowley, TX
- Ceviche Ceviche - South Padre Island, TX
- Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine - Fort Worth, TX
- Athena’s Greek Kitchen - Houston, TX
- The Shed Market - Abilene, TX
- Doma Seolleongtang - Dallas, TX
- Crumbville - Houston, TX
- Pho Phong Luu - Austin, TX
- Pappa Gyros - Katy, TX
- Pollos Asados Los Norteños - San Antonio, TX
- Vic & Al’s - Austin, TX
- Santorini Cafe - Austin, TX ⧫
- Taqueria El Crucero - Waco, TX
- Craft Pita - Houston, TX ⧫
- Zoa Moroccan Kitchen - Houston, TX ⧫
- Arepitas - Harker Heights, TX
- Tranky’s Tacos - Garland, TX
- Las Tortas Perronas - Houston, TX
- Green Fork & Straw - Houston, TX ⧫
- Coolgreens Southlake - Southlake, TX ⧫
- Van’s Banh Mi - Austin, TX
- Mi Casa Mexican Cuisine - Waxahachie, TX
- Sky Rocket Burger - Dallas, TX
- The Colossal Sandwich Shop - Bedford, TX ⧫
- Ceviche7 - Austin, TX
- Cafe Homestead - Waco, TX ⧫
- Whiskers Fish & Burgers - Dallas, TX
- The Pita Shop - San Marcos, TX
- Market Street Cafe - Lockhart, TX
- Bodhi Viet Vegan - Austin, TX
- Thyme For Lunch - San Antonio, TX
- The Aussie Grind - Frisco, TX ⧫
- The Cookshack - Houston, TX
- Casa Mia Latin Cuisine - Lewisville, TX ⧫
- Cafe Italia - Grapevine, TX ⧫
- Jinda Cafe - Clarendon, TX
- Vizo’s African Bar & Restaurant - Lubbock, TX
- Shoals Sound & Service - Dallas, TX
- Mami Coco - Dallas, TX ⧫
- Austin Tea Xchange Cafe - Austin, TX
- Taste Community Restaurant - Fort Worth, TX
- Boca 31 - Denton, TX
- Crepes 4 U - Plano, TX
- Diced Poke - Houston, TX ⧫
- Abo Youssef - Austin, TX
- E B Latin Bistro - Plano, TX ⧫
- Ephesus Mediterranean Grill - Dallas, TX
- Rumdoul - Rowlett, TX
- Fuego Latino Gastropub - Georgetown, TX
- CraftWay Kitchen - Plano, TX
- Casa Jacaranda - Venus, TX
- Anonymous Cafe - Houston, TX
- Aga’s Restaurant & Catering - Houston, TX ⧫
- Bird Bird Biscuit - Austin, TX
- Tiba Grill - Arlington, TX
- La Casa Bakery & Cafe - Houston, TX
- Lamar & Niki’s Pit BBQ and Soul Food - Bryan, TX
- Don Japanese Kitchen - San Marcos,TX
- Halal Time - Austin, TX
- Flavia’s Kitchen - Austin, TX
- DEE DEE - Austin, TX
- Ichigoh Ramen Lounge - Dallas, TX
- Papa’s Burgers - San Antonio, TX