San Antonio restaurant No. 1 on Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021’

Comfort Cafe photos from Connie C and Callie K, provided by Yelp.

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio eateries have cracked the top ten in Yelp’s newly released Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021 list.

Comfort Cafe took home the top spot and Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy came in at No. 5.

KSAT’s Japhanie Gray previously visited Comfort Cafe which has a unique history and operates as a residential recovery center as well as a restaurant.

According to Yelp, the list was determined by identifying businesses that operate as restaurants and then ranking those locations “using a number of factors including the total volume and rating of reviews between January 1, 2016 and April 16, 2021,” a spokesperson told KSAT.

Ad

Nearly all of the restaurants on the list are priced at less than $30-per-person for meals, the spokesperson said.

Other San Antonio restaurants that made the list are Nelson’s BBQ, Outlaw Kitchens, Pollos Asados Los Norteños, Thyme For Lunch and Papa’s Burgers.

Ad

View the full list below: