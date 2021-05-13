San Antonio hotel named one of the best in the US by Tripadvisor

SAN ANTONIO – Two Texas hotels were named as some of the best in the U.S. by Tripadvisor for the 2021 Traveler’s Choice Awards.

The Lancaster Hotel in Houston came in at No. 9 and San Antonio’s Hotel Emma came in at No. 11.

Hotel Emma is located at The Pearl and has been frequented by celebrities who visit San Antonio, including Cher who called it “one of the most unique, beautiful hotels ever.”

The singer tweeted in December 2019 that after staying in amazing hotels all over the world “Emma might take the cake.”

JUST STAYED IN ONE OF THE MOST UNIQUE,BEAUTIFUL HOTELS EVER.🙌🏻

“EMMA HOTEL,SAN ANTONIO.”

STAYED IN AMAZING HOTELS ALL OVER THE🌎

“EMMA”

MIGHT TAKE THE🎂.

OK,STORY…3 EMMA’S WITH ONE MAN AT SAME TIME.

LAST EMMA SHOT HIM

FOR AN UNPAID BILL🤣.

WHOA GURL👻 — Cher (@cher) December 17, 2019

If you’re looking for more best-of awards - Tripadvisor also has a list of the top 25 hotels in the world and top 25 experiences.

According to Tripadvisor officials, the Travelers’ Choice Awards are based on feedback from real people who have actually visited the hotels.

The 2021 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel winners were determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor between January 1, 2020 and December 23, 2020, according to the travel website’s award methodology.

