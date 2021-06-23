San Antonio man reels in 12-foot hammerhead shark along Padre Island National Seashore

Joe Guerrero reeled in a 12-foot hammerhead shark while fishing with his family over Father's Day weekend on the Padre Island National Seashore.

It was a Father’s Day weekend fishing trip that Joe Guerrero will be talking about for years to come.

He reeled in a 12-foot hammerhead shark along the Padre Island National Seashore last weekend and his kids were there to witness it.

Guerrero said he was fishing from on top of the shark rack on his truck parked along the beach when he got the bite of his life.

He said his son Jace was “pumped,” his wife Genevieve was “going crazy,” and his daughter Ava was singing “Baby Shark” during the event.

But this was no baby shark. It took Guerrero about an hour and a half to reel it in.

“Longest workout I ever had!” Guerrero said.

Eventually, two men from Seguin, Dan and Austin Kendrick stopped to help him get the shark on the shore.

After getting some pictures with the beast, Guerrero set the shark free to swim back into the gulf.

Watch a video of Guerrero reeling in the shark below:

