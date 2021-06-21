Monster Jam roars back to San Antonio over 4th of July weekend

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio favorite is roaring back to the Alamo City this summer.

Monster Jam, the high-octane motorsports event, is gearing up for a return to the Alamodome this Fourth of July weekend.

The pandemic paused Monster Jam’s tour last year, but it will return to San Antonio for three shows over two days.

Monster Jam kicks off on Saturday, July 3, with shows at noon and 7 p.m. A third show on Sunday, July 4, will start at 3 p.m.

There are also scheduled pit parties that start before all three shows. More information on ticket prices and pit party passes can be found here.

(Image of Megalodon. Credit: Feld Entertainment Inc.)

(Image of Grave Digger. Credit: Feld Entertainment Inc.)