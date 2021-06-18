Rooftop Cinema Club’s drive-in theater at La Cantera reveals summer movie schedule

SAN ANTONIO – Rooftop Cinema Club’s drive-in at La Cantera Parkway is finally reopening after the original opening day of June 10 was pushed back due to excessive rains in San Antonio.

Screenings will start Tuesday with “Godzilla Vs. Kong” and then continue throughout the summer. The full lineup is available here.

The Drive-In at La Cantera, formerly known as the Drive-In at Fiesta Texas, is located at 17000 W. Interstate 10 just outside the front gates of Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

According to cinema officials, the drive-in received numerous venue upgrades during the winter off-season including the installation of a new permanent 64-foot movie screen, new seating and tailgating arrangements.

The tailgating area allows guests to set up their own seats outside their vehicles while remaining socially distant from other parties.

Midnight screenings are now also available for movie-goers.

The Drive-In at La Cantera is a contactless drive-in theater where guests can bring food or order concessions like popcorn, candy and soda from Rooftop Cinema or other on-site food truck partners.

Ticket prices are $19.50–29.25 per vehicle, depending on occupancy and screening day. Children ages 8 and under do not count as vehicle occupants.

Military tickets are also available for retired and active military members at a 15% discount with a valid ID.

Rooftop Cinema officials also announced that $10 community screenings will return this summer. On select Wednesday nights, half the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to a local charity.

Click here to view a parking map of the drive-in and the summer movie lineup.

