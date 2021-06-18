Tickets to see George Strait at the 2022 Houston rodeo go on sale next week

Singer-songwriter George Strait performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Country Rising/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Baby, write this down... tickets to see George Strait at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo go on sale next week.

The rodeo is returning in 2022 for its 90th celebration with a performance by the King of Country himself as the grand finale.

The country music icon’s concert on March 20 will mark his 31st show at the Houston rodeo which will celebrate its 90th anniversary next year. There will be no rodeo competitions leading up to the concert, but activities on the grounds will continue.

Tickets purchases will be limited to four per person and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24.

According to RodeoHouston, there will be an online waiting room for tickets that will open at 9:30 a.m. on June 24. Children ages 2 and younger will not require a ticket.

Ticket prices on the Houston Rodeo website show prices vary from $459 to $50.

Joining Strait during his 2022 performance will be country music singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde. She’s a four-time Grammy nominee and the only artist to have been nominated for Country Album of the Year by the ACM, the CMA and the Recording Academy in the same award season, according to RodeoHouston.

The rodeo at NRG Stadium will start on Feb. 28 and last for 21 days - a longer-than-usual run since the organization added a day for a full-length performance by Strait.

The Houston rodeo’s 2022 season will be a special celebration after it was canceled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“What better way to celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary than with a special, concert-only performance by the ‘King of Country’ music himself,” HoustonRodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman said. “After a couple of particularly challenging years, our thousands of dedicated volunteers simply can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Rodeo grounds for a Texas-sized celebration of Western heritage that will be well worth the wait.”

The rest of the lineup has yet to be announced.

