Rodeo Houston 2021 canceled over COVID-19 concerns

HOUSTON – The ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic has forced officials to cancel Rodeo Houston 2021, according to KSAT’s sister website, Click2Houston.com.

The event was originally postponed to May but Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials decided it was best to cancel altogether.

“While we were optimistic that moving our Rodeo to May would provide a better opportunity to host our annual community event that Rodeo fans have come to love and expect, unfortunately, it has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “While this is an extremely heartbreaking decision for our Rodeo volunteers and the larger Rodeo community, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the health and well-being of our community.”

Ad

Houston is the latest city in Texas to pull the plug on annual rodeos.

Austin and Fort Worth have canceled their rodeos in 2021.

Despite a plea from Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to postpone the 2021 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, citing COVID-19 concerns, rodeo officials said Tuesday the show will go on.

Click here to read more about Rodeo Houston 2021 cancellation from Click2Houston.com.