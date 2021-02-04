George Strait’s exclusive Dominion estate is still for sale, but at lower price

SAN ANTONIO – George Strait’s Dominion compound is still for sale after going through another price cut.

Currently listed for $7.5 million, the country crooners former mansion is located at 10 Davenport Lane on one of the most exclusive streets in the guard-gated Dominion neighborhood.

The home sits on 12.2 acres and is built in the Santa Fe style with imported adobe and 14 hand-sculpted fireplaces.

Despite being almost 8,000 square feet, the home has just three bedrooms but a detached casita offers a fourth bedroom.

According to the listing, there are 6 and a half bathrooms and custom-designed features from artist Bill Tull throughout the property.

The home was listed at $8.9 million as recently as October 2019 and has gone through several price changes since its original listing several years ago.

Ad

See photos of the exclusive listing, provided by Realtor Tamara Strait, below:

10 Davenport Lane in The Dominion (Phyllis Browning Company)

10 Davenport Lane in The Dominion (Phyllis Browning Company)

10 Davenport Lane in The Dominion (Phyllis Browning Company)

10 Davenport Lane in The Dominion (Phyllis Browning Company)

10 Davenport Lane in The Dominion (Phyllis Browning Company)

10 Davenport Lane in The Dominion (Phyllis Browning Company)

10 Davenport Lane in The Dominion (Phyllis Browning Company)

Related: