San Antonio area festivals, events to look forward to in 2021

Top Left: Snoop Dogg attends HBO Game of Thrones Presents: Snoop Dogg Catch The Throne Event At SXSW on March 20, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for HBO Game of Thrones) Bottom Right: Alex Meixner at Wurstfest in New Braunfels. (Photo by Mikie Farias)

SAN ANTONIO – After a whirlwind year of cancellations and postponements of some of San Antonio’s most beloved events and concerts, many people are eager to get out of the house as events and festivals start getting put back on the calendar.

From Fiesta to Wurstfest, there is almost always a celebration to be found in San Antonio or its surrounding areas. And whether you call San Antonio home or you’re just passing through, there’s something here for everybody.

Here are some events you can check out this year:

This list will be updated as more events are announced.