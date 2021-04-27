San Antonio area festivals, events to look forward to in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – After a whirlwind year of cancellations and postponements of some of San Antonio’s most beloved events and concerts, many people are eager to get out of the house as events and festivals start getting put back on the calendar.
From Fiesta to Wurstfest, there is almost always a celebration to be found in San Antonio or its surrounding areas. And whether you call San Antonio home or you’re just passing through, there’s something here for everybody.
Here are some events you can check out this year:
- April 29-May 2 - Helotes Cornyval is back for 2021. There will be a rodeo, live music and food throughout the three-day, family-friendly event. More information can be found here.
- April 30-May 2 - Alamo Hero Con is bringing celebrities to San Antonio. Tickets for the convention, along with details about which celebrities will be in attendance, can be found here.
- May 13 - Zoo La-la at the San Antonio Zoo is an adult-only fundraiser that lets attendees support the zoo while dining on food from many restaurants around the city. There will also be live music and craft beer and wine. Tickets can be purchased here.
- May 29 - Musikfest at Don Strange Ranch will feature live music, food, drinks, and merchandise vendors. Some of the performers include the KLOCKS and Dave Fenley. There will be family-friendly activities and more than 60 vendors. The event cost is $20 per car load, according to officials with the festival.
- June - You can experience Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel in San Antonio this summer as part of a new, trendy art exhibit but exact dates and details have not yet been released. Join the waitlist for tickets here.
- June 17-27 - Fiesta San Antonio is looking a little different this year but the party-with-a-purpose will still go on. This San Antonio tradition may have been pushed back from its original dates but the food-filled event schedule is still packed. Get more information here.
- June 23-July 11 - Comedian Fluffy will perform a string of shows at the Tobin Center. The actor and comedian is performing in front of socially distanced crowds. “I’m out of toilet paper and fully vaccinated. Time to hit the road,” Iglesias told the Tobin Center. Tickets are available here.
- June 26 - Grub down on some Mexican fare at the San Antonio Enchilada festival, organized by Robert Reyes. When more information becomes available, it will be posted here.
- July 2 - Snoop Dogg will be performing at Sunken Garden Theater with special guests Slim Thug, Baby Bash, and Lil Keke. Find tickets here.
- August 20 - Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be performing at the Alamodome. Tickets are on sale here.
- August 20-22 - Miranda Lambert will be at Whitewater for a full weekend in August. Mike Ryan will be opening up for the country music star. Tickets can be purchased here.
- August 20-September 6 - Fiesta Del Mar at SeaWorld San Antonio celebrates the diverse cultural heritage of South Texas with food and fun. More details will be released on the amusement park’s website when they become available.
- August 27 - Marc Anthony will perform at the AT&T Center as part of his U.S. tour. Tickets for the show go on sale April 28 and will be available at ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com.
- September 8 - The Deftones will be performing at the AT&T Center. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.
- September 10 - Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin will be performing at the AT&T Center. Tickets can be purchased here.
- September 25 - Flautas Fest is another foodie event. Festival organizer Robert Reyes told MySA he expects there to be live music and he “hopes to add more activities for the kids, like balloon artists and carnival games at the Flauta festival.”
- October 8-9 - Willie Nelson and Pat Green will be performing at Whitewater Amphitheater. The country musicians have been Texas favorites for years and tickets are expected to sell out.
- October 12 - Judas Priest is heading to the Freeman Coliseum as part of the 50 Heavy Metal Years tour. Tickets are available here.
- November 5-14 - Wurstfest is a New Braunfels tradition that celebrates the city’s German heritage and started in 1961. The 10-day annual festival attracts thousands of visitors every year. This will be the first Wurstfest celebration since a fire destroyed the Marktplatz building in November 2019. Get more details here.
- December 4 - Tamale Fest is the third festival for 2021 being organized by Reyes. He anticipates all his festivals to be free and will use a ticketing system for food. Reyes is planning to have holiday vendors for tamal-lovers to shop while they eat.
This list will be updated as more events are announced.