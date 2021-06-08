Leon Bridges bringing ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’ tour to San Antonio

Leon Bridges will preform in San Antonio for his new album "Gold-Diggers Sound."

SAN ANTONIO – Leon Bridges, the Grammy award-winning singer from Fort Worth, will pass through San Antonio during a tour for his new album “Gold Diggers Sound.”

Bridges announced the tour on his Instagram page on Monday.

“I’m taking Gold-Diggers Sound on tour this fall,” Bridges wrote. “Bringing it back to the clubs where it all began and to venues that have been empty for the last year.”

The album has not been released yet, but Bridges has already dropped two singles from the album, including “Motorbike” and “Sweeter.”

The release date for the album has yet to be revealed, as does the date and venue for his San Antonio stop.

According to his post, Bridges told his fans to presave his new album on his website. Those fans will be the among the first to know when the show will be announced and include a presale code.

Bridges has been nominated for four Grammy awards since 2016. He won his first Grammy in 2019 for his performance of his hit, “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand.”

