Silver Alert: Pearland police searching for 67-year-old man with diagnosed cognitive impairment

PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland Police Department is searching for a 67-year-old man who was last seen Friday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Richard Lee Kleman, who is diagnosed with cognitive impairment, was last seen in the 2000 block of Westminister Road in Pearland, Texas, around 9:30 p.m. on July 2, DPS reports.

Kleman is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has black hair, hazel eyes and a long gray beard. He also has a He-Man Battlecat tattoo on his forearm.

Kleman was last seen wearing a light green T-shirt and long pants. DPS says he was spotted in a gray 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with a dent on the passenger door. The truck has the following Florida license plate number: 0034YI.

Officials believe Kleman’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. Anyone with information is asked to call Pearland PD at 281-997-4100.