Free Spurs, SAFC tickets up for grabs at COVID-19 vaccine event on Saturday at AT&T Center

FILE IMAGE - San Antonio residents outside of the AT&T Center and Community Labs testing site, Nov. 23, 2020.

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday marks SA Vaccine Day in the Alamo City, and it’s coming with some perks for sports fans.

The COVID-19 vaccine drive at the AT&T Center will give everyone vaccinated on Saturday a chance to win a Spurs season package in a raffle.

The package includes two tickets to 10 games for the upcoming season, and the winner will be announced at 1 p.m. during a Facebook Live stream on the Metro Health page.

Those inoculated will also receive a voucher to a San Antonio FC soccer game.

The vaccine drive will run from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and will include the Spurs food truck and merch giveaways.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced the partnership between the City of San Antonio and Spurs Sports & Entertainment as an effort to encourage more arm jabs, especially as the contagious delta variant becomes more prevalent.

Ad

A second drive will take place on July 17 at Toyota Field, the home of the SAFC. Another 10-game package will be raffled and SAFC vouchers will also be given away.

At least 73.7% of the Bexar County population ages 12 and older — or 1.22 million people — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the most recent city statistics.

Nearly 60% of those 12 and older, or 993,000 people, are fully vaccinated.

Read also: