Metro Health reports nearly 60% of county’s population fully vaccinated

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 228,638 total COVID-19 cases and 3,571 total deaths in Bexar County. The 7-day rolling average is 126 cases, and four new deaths were reported this week.

Metro Health also reported that 155 patients are hospitalized, 54 are in the intensive care unit and 18 are on ventilators. There are 8% of staffed beds available and 73% of ventilators available.

The Metro Health vaccine statistics dashboard reports 1,224,955 (73.7%) people over the age of 12 have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 993,844 (59.8%) are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

