Partly Cloudy icon
75º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Metro Health reports nearly 60% of county’s population fully vaccinated

More than 1.2 million people over 12 have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose; 993,844 fully vaccinated

Ivan Herrera
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
coronavirus
,
san antonio
,
Ron Nirenberg
,
Nelson Wolff
,
Metro Health
A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 228,638 total COVID-19 cases and 3,571 total deaths in Bexar County. The 7-day rolling average is 126 cases, and four new deaths were reported this week.

Metro Health also reported that 155 patients are hospitalized, 54 are in the intensive care unit and 18 are on ventilators. There are 8% of staffed beds available and 73% of ventilators available.

The Metro Health vaccine statistics dashboard reports 1,224,955 (73.7%) people over the age of 12 have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 993,844 (59.8%) are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: