WATCH LIVE: Mayor Nirenberg to announce partnership between city, San Antonio Spurs in push for COVID-19 vaccines

SAN ANTONIO – (Update: The briefing is over. Please check back for more livestreams on KSAT.com).

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Wednesday morning will announce a partnership between the city and the Spurs Sports & Entertainment amid a push for COVID-19 inoculations.

His announcement at 10:30 a.m. at the AT&T Center will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible, if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The mayor is also expected to give an update on the status of the pandemic in San Antonio.

Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger, District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry and Bexar County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Tommy Calvert will also be in attendance.

As of June 22, at least 72.6% of the Bexar County population ages 12 and older — or 1.2 million people — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the most recent city statistics.

Ad

About 57.7% of those 12 and older, or 959,040 people, are fully vaccinated.

More than 226,000 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, resulting in 3,547 deaths as of June 22.

Read also: