Debris leads to more clues in deadly hit-and-run in east Bexar County, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The sheriff’s office says debris left at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in east Bexar County earlier this month could lead deputies to a suspect.

The victim, who was reported missing on July 1 and whose body was discovered two days later, was identified as 30-year-old Robert Edward Adams.

BCSO says there were still distinct markings on Adams’ body and debris that may help in the case.

Adams’ body was found east of China Grove along Highway 87. Investigators say he was leaving a bar after a disagreement and was hit while walking along the road.

Deputies said debris left at the site makes them believe the suspect’s vehicle may be a 2002-2005 Dodge Ram truck with a grill guard.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the mesh on the grill guard could be helpful in this case.

“There’s a distinct imprint on these grill guards. There’s a mesh, and believe it or not, that mesh left an imprint on the victim’s body,” he said. “So finding that truck should not be hard to match up as being the one who hit our victim in this case.”

The suspect’s truck is also believed to have damage to its right front end.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6070.