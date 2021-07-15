BCSO searching for missing 24-year-old man after finding woman dead in West Side home

BCSO is searching for Andrew Boyd Tetens who was reported missing on July 15, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 24-year-old man who may be connected to a woman’s death, Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news conference on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, deputies were called to the 8300 block of White Mulberry after relatives reported that they had not heard from the woman who lives there.

“Deputies arrived, they looked in the window and they saw what appeared to possibly be a body partially covered in the middle of the floor,” Salazar said.

Deputies forced their way into the home and confirmed the discovery of the body, believed to be a 57-year-old woman. She was not positively identified as of Thursday.

Salazar said the woman showed signs of “severe trauma” and had been dead for a few days.

A relative who lived in the home with the woman, 24-year-old Andrew Boyd Tetens, was reported missing Thursday.

“At this point, it’s too early to tell if Mr. Tetens is in any way tied to the murder of this 57-year-old female, but what we can tell you is he’s been missing since (July) 15th, and we are looking for him,” Salazar said.

Salazar said Tetens is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs roughly 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Tetens is believed to be driving a white 2015 Jeep Wrangler with the license plate FZX9217.

Because Tetens suffers from a medical condition that could place himself and others around him at risk, Salazar is asking that anyone who sees him does not confront him. Call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 instead.