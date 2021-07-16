Driver crashes vehicle on side of road after being hit by gunfire in Alamo Heights, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver and a passenger were both hospitalized following a shooting and vehicle crash in Alamo Heights, Alamo Heights police said Thursday.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in the 5450 block of North New Braunfels Avenue, not far from Broadway Street and Austin Highway.

According to police, a driver crashed on the side of the road after he was hit by gunfire. Police said some type of altercation occurred on Kampmann Avenue just before it ended around the block on North New Braunfels Avenue.

The driver and passenger were both taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition. Only the driver was hit by the gunfire.

The suspected shooter fled before officers could arrive. They don’t have a good description of the vehicle, police said.

The Alamo Heights Police Department, the Alamo Heights Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.