Juvenile leads officers on pursuit, crashes into vehicle, home on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A juvenile involved in a pursuit with San Antonio police was sent to the hospital after crashing into a vehicle, rolling over several times and then crashing into a home, officers said.

Police said the 16-year-old was traveling 26 mph over the speed limit as he drove toward Hunt Lane. They said he was causing hazardous violations by going in and out of traffic and endangering others.

A traffic unit officer saw what ensued, turned around and tried to catch up and stop the driver at a light on Ellison Drive.

The juvenile ignored the traffic stop and drove through the traffic light, police said. He then went into the center turn lane and started speeding away at speeds between 40 and 50 mph, according to officers.

When the teen got to the traffic light at Hunt Lane, he tried to turn right and hit a vehicle that was also trying to turn, police said.

Police said the juvenile’s vehicle was still drivable, albeit severely damaged, and he continued after the crash at a slower speed.

The teen then hit an electrical pole with his vehicle, causing him to lose control and roll over four or five times, officers said.

Police said the 16-year old landed on his wheels and tried to drive off, but he couldn’t control the vehicle due to the severe damage and ended up sliding into a home.

While the vehicle was crashed into the home, the driver was still trying to drive off to leave the scene, police said.

Officers eventually caught up to the teen, and he was taken to University Hospital. The driver whose vehicle was crashed into was also taken to University Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The minor faces four felony charges, including evading arrest, failure to stop and render aid and criminal mischief.

KSAT will release new details as they become available.